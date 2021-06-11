JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 88,925 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.39% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $956,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,665.77.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock worth $8,970,361. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,350.29. 3,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,420.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.