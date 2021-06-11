JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 423.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,722,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $1,256,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 350,141 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1,325.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 127,347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000.

Shares of JPHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 19,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.79. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.