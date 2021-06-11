JUIICE (JUI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $151,442.27

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $151,442.27 and approximately $204.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00136413 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.78 or 0.00673700 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000063 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

