JulSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $23.84 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $805,773.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00168637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00196312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.01162608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,849.33 or 0.99847399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

