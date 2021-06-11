Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,438 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.89 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.