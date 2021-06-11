Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,425 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Cirrus Logic worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.25 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

