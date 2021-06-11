Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $468.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.83. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

