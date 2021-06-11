Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 115.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

