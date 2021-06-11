Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of News worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in News by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in News by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

