Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.85 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 356.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,234 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $231.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

