Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.70 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Zendesk worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,766.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,065,806. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

ZEN stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

