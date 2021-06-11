Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,517,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $453.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

