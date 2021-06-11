Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.