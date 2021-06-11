Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 241,750 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 574.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,750 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 79.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,177. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

