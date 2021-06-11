Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $9,584,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $201.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.76. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.