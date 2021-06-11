Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 405.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,323 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.