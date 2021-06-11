Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 175,991 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,991 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of SailPoint Technologies worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.