Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 33,079 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,079 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,429,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 44.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

