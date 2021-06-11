Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 46,160 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,160 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of TransUnion worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.63 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.