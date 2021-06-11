JUST Trading Down 6.3% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $146.46 million and approximately $118.77 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00174112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00196029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.78 or 0.01177108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,842.21 or 0.99975843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002696 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

