JustBet (WINR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,809.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.53 million and $23,809.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00170183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.01168476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,726.35 or 1.00177247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.