Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 780.0% in May

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 290,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,025. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

