Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

KDMN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $711.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kadmon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.