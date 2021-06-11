Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells $53,492.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $53,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.67. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.