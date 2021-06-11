KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 8,933 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00.

KALV traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.74. 91,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

