Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $54.68 on Friday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
