Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $54.68 on Friday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.