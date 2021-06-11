Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KAO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.37. 202,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,605. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74. KAO has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KAOOY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

