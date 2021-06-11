Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Investec started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.37.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

