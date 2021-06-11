Katalyo Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $267,440.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00186361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.04 or 0.01089994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,218.56 or 0.99681679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

