Kathleen Zwickert Sells 1,927 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVLR traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $138.67. 900,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,718. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.