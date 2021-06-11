Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $3.34 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00009355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $234.51 million and $31.99 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00219066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 133,182,354 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

