Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 511.4% in May

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 511.4% from the May 13th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 253,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of KYN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.06. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

