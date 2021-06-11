Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in May

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the May 13th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KMF remained flat at $$7.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMF. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,061 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

