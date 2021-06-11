Keep Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.72 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $226.44 million and $17.72 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00775018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,585,230 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

