KeeperDAO Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $147.74 or 0.00400113 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $2.95 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00754624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00084551 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.