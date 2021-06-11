Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the quarter. Kennametal accounts for 1.4% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of Kennametal worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

