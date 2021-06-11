Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Average Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

TOT opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

