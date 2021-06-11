Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Average Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.
TOT opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
