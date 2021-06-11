Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Down 4.8%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.99. Approximately 2,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $378,723.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,672 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,434. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

