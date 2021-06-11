KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Reaches Market Cap of $625,642.50

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $625,642.50 and $86,143.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00831859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045680 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,782,679,500 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

