Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

