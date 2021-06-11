Kin Trading Down 8.6% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Kin has a market capitalization of $84.10 million and approximately $641,604.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00190592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.55 or 0.01112762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,276.62 or 1.00061282 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

