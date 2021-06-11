Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.