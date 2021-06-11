Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.82.

K opened at C$9.65 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.36. The company has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

