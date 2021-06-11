KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.