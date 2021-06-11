KLAYswap Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Billion (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 950.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $17,367.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 749.6% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $219.19 or 0.00587953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00176050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00195470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.01201643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,286.37 or 1.00014622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.