Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 26.3% This Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $68.41 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00169298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00196405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.72 or 0.01161428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,822.28 or 0.99754480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,592,440,941 coins and its circulating supply is 2,472,689,623 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

