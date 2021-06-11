KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of KLDI stock remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $334.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.09. KLDiscovery has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.20 million. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

