KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of KLDI stock remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $334.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.09. KLDiscovery has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
KLDiscovery Company Profile
KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.