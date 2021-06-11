Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $201.17 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Klever has a total market cap of $201.17 million and $1.97 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klever has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00166788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00194721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.01160694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,156.07 or 0.99840382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.