KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.