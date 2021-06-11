KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-56.50 million.

NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 96,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,236. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.62.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

